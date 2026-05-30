APLR Presents: Magic Tuber Stringband - 7/31

APLR Presents: Magic Tuber Stringband

Friday, July 31st, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6 PM || Show 7PM

Magic Tuber Stringband

Magic Tuber Stringband, hailing from North Carolina, probes the undercurrents of the landscapes around them. Highly skilled players and writers, the trio are leaders within the burgeoning avant composition world utilizing folk instrumentation. Their music appears to weave in and out of the fabric of their surroundings, reflecting their time spent living across the Southeast and studying its regional folk traditions and natural histories. Having performed recently at Big Ears, Hopscotch, Sound & Gravity (and many other places along the way) the group’s music resonates well beyond their regional roots. Their newest record, Heavy Water, will be out May 22 on the venerable Thrill Jockey Records. The ensemble continues to stretch the parameters of acoustic instrumental expression with masterful flourishes of dense, textural arrangements, subtle minimalist gestures and deft improvisation.

