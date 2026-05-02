APLR Presents: GuruGanesha Band and Paloma Devi - 5/02

APLR Presents: GuruGanesha Band

with Chris Rosser and River Guerguerian

Saturday, May 2nd, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Event 7PM

GuruGanesha Band

There is a thread that runs through GuruGanesha’s music that pulls you towards the raw and beautiful pulse of life. He opens up the warm spaces of his heart, sharing the fragility of life, love and the search for meaning. At 70, he has accessed a new deepness to his voice and a more subtle lyricism to his guitar playing. Influenced by the music of Jerry Garcia and the Grateful Dead, Johnny Cash, Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton, his life of spiritual exploration adds a depth to his songs that transcends genre. GuruGanesha creates music that carries a profound wisdom that only comes with the experience of facing our shadows with love and acceptance.

As the founder of Spirit Voyage Records, GuruGanesha helped launch the careers of many of sacred world music’s singers including Snatam Kaur, Jai-Jagdeesh, Mirabai Ceiba, Nirinjan Kaur and more. His deep love of music inspired him to create a record label devoted to sharing music that can heal and transform people. His own music carries that heartfelt intention, and this new single is sure to open hearts and create a sense of connection in these unprecedented times.