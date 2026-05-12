APLR and Life-Force Academy Present: Dr. Vasant Lad and Jai Dev A Conversation about Kundalini Yoga and Ayurvedic Wisdom

A Conversation about Kundalini Yoga and Ayurvedic Wisdom with Dr. Vasant Lad and Jai Dev

Renowned Ayurvedic physician and scholar Dr. Vasant Lad joins internationally recognized Kundalini Yoga and Ayurveda teacher Jai Dev Singh, founder of the global training institution Life-Force Academy, for a live public dialogue examining the relationship between Kundalini Yoga and the classical Ayurvedic tradition. Together, the two teachers will explore how these traditions approach balance, vitality, perception, and human consciousness through both practice and lived experience. Presented in an intimate conversational format rather than as a formal lecture, the gathering offers a rare opportunity to witness an unscripted exchange between contemporary stewards of enduring wisdom traditions.

Dr. Vasant Lad

A native of India, Vasant Lad’s illustrious 40+ year career includes his service as Medical Director at the Ayurveda Hospital in Pune, India, for 3 years and Professor of Clinical Medicine at Pune University College of Ayurvedic Medicine for 15 years. He holds a Bachelor’s of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAM&S) from the University of Pune and a Master’s of Ayurvedic Science (MASc) degree from Tilak Ayurved Mahavidyalaya. Vasant Lad’s training includes the study of Allopathy (Western medicine) and surgery. He established The Ayurvedic Institute in 1984 – the first Ayurvedic School in the U.S. – which is training Ayurvedic professionals in Asheville, NC. He is the author of 12 books (with over 700,000 copies in print in the U.S. alone), and his work has been translated into more than 20 languages. Vasant Lad is considered to be the premiere authority on Ayurveda outside of India.

Jai Dev Singh

Jai Dev Singh is a renowned international teacher of Kundalini Yoga and Ayurveda, and founder of Life- Force Academy (LFA), a global training academy for the yogic arts and sciences with members in over 60 countries around the world.

Jai Dev was raised by a loving Jewish family in upstate South Carolina. While his family environment was nurturing, there was a lingering sense that he didn’t quite fit in. As a young man, he developed health challenges. While modern medicine offered temporary relief, it couldn’t get to the root of the problem. This led him on a search for true health and a deeper understanding of the human body that has taken him across the world and back.

His intense love of music brought him to Middle Tennessee State University where he studied Production in the Recording Industry. It was in college that he found himself at his very first Kundalini Yoga class. Jai Dev didn’t know much about yoga but was magnetically drawn to it. After one class he was hooked and thus began his life-changing yogic journey.

Inspired by his teacher, Jai Dev soon began to teach himself. He almost immediately attracted an audience of eager students, making it clear early on that he had uncovered a natural gift that he continues to nurture to this day.

Over the years Jai Dev trained extensively in Kundalini Yoga and a variety of other yogic traditions. He moved to Nevada City, CA to study Ayurveda. There, he discovered the true root of his health issues and exactly how imbalances in the mind and body occur. This led him on an incredible path to restoration, healing, and teaching others how to do the same. After graduating, he became the Clinical Director at the College of Ayurveda until his teaching demands led him to create his own training school: The Life-Force Academy.

Jai Dev travels the world with LFA’s mission to help people restore their inner vitality, connect to their genuine sense of purpose, and learn to live a happy life. LFA offers (virtual and in-person) courses and workshops on Kundalini Yoga, Ayurveda, and meditation. The courses are designed to improve your health, mental wellness, inner-confidence, increase prosperity, and so much more. Jai Dev’s down-to-earth sensibility and humor, combined with a creative delivery of yogic teachings have influenced thousands of practitioners and teachers around the globe.

Today, Jai Dev is based in Nevada City, California. When not running his global training academy, he enjoys basketball, spending time with his son, and experiencing as much live music as possible.