Annual Salute to Veterans Show featuring Presley Barker - 11/14

Free for Veterans and Active Military

Free meal for the first 100 veterans and their spouses, beginning at 5:15pm

North Carolina native Presley Barker is a singer/songwriter and guitarist on a mission to bring real country music back. Growing up with a deep appreciation for the outdoors and working on his family’s cattle farm, Barker knows the meaning of hard work, dedication, and what the country lifestyle is all about. Influenced by legendary artists like Doc Watson, Merle Haggard, and Waylon Jennings, Barker’s goal is to restore the authenticity of real country music and honor the traditions of those who paved the way. With his blend of traditional sounds and a fresh spin, Presley Barker is making his mark while staying true to the roots of country music.