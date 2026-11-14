Andrew Scotchie: ‘Everyday Victories’ Album Release Show w/ Datrian Johnson + McKinney - 2/27

STANDING ROOM ONLY

ANDREW SCOTCHIE

With Datrian Johnson + McKinney

Special guests Alex Bradley, JC Mears and more…

Raised on the anthems that shaped generations, Scotchie carries the torch as a bold songwriter, using his music and fanbase as a vehicle for progressive change when it’s needed most. Rooted in the working-class spirit and counterculture that built rock and roll, his forthcoming album Everyday Victories pulls no punches, delivering a message that is not polarizing but hopeful—celebrating resilience, connection and the small acts of personal and social progress that move people forward, one everyday victory at a time.

Andrew says, “Everyday Victories covers so many of my influences, speaks to the tumultuous times we are all going through, celebrates the strength of the human spirit, and honors the raw power of our live show all while laying the groundwork for an exciting new chapter. I got to say many things I’ve been wanting to say or was too scared to say in the past. Nothing is held back and the creation of this album has truly been medicinal. This is the culmination of years on the road, hard lessons, sacrifices, perseverance, the healing power of love and the urgency to live every moment to the fullest.”