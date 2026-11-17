From the Caribbean Sea to the California coastline flows a fusion of vibes in the original music of TreeHouse! Hailing from the beaches of the Carolinas with an engagingly positive message and energetic live show, this artist chants conscious vitality through bouncing hooks and singable melodies that have contributed heavily to the American Reggae Fusion genre, jam scene, festival circuits, healing communities, and beyond.

Having supported musical legends like 311, SOJA, Dirty Heads, Steel Pulse, Stick Figure, Badfish, Mike Love, Matisyahu, Michael Franti, The Wailers and more over the last decade, TreeHouse! has developed a modest cult following, with over 7 million streams across platforms, and listeners reporting significant, life-changing therapeutic improvements directly attributed to the TreeHouse! experience, attesting that this music resonates deeply in its ancient sacred power to heal hearts and minds.