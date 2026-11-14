An Evening With Bring Out Yer Dead - 3/05

STANDING ROOM ONLY

BRING OUT YER DEAD

Bring Out Yer Dead: A Tribute to the Timeless Magic of the Grateful Dead. Formed in Raleigh, NC in 2019, “Bring Out Yer Dead” emerges as a beacon of nostalgia, a tribute band dedicated to resurrecting the Grateful Dead’s legendary live performances with an authenticity that’s nothing short of remarkable. Comprising a collective of some of Raleigh’s most gifted musicians, this ensemble is on a mission to channel the unparalleled spirit and communal celebration that defined the Grateful Dead’s concerts.

What truly distinguishes “Bring Out Yer Dead” from the myriad of tribute bands is their unwavering commitment to detail. This isn’t merely a group of musicians playing Grateful Dead songs; this is a meticulous reenactment of an era, a culture, and a feeling. From the choice of instruments mirroring those of the original band members to the stage setup that evokes the iconic Grateful Dead concerts, every element is carefully curated ensuring that each performance is not just heard but felt, just as it would have been at a Grateful Dead show.

“Bring Out Yer Dead” doesn’t just play music; they curate experiences. Their setlist is a carefully crafted journey through the Grateful Dead’s extensive catalog, ensuring that each show is unique and memorable. Fans, both old and new, are invited to embark on a musical odyssey that spans the many eras of the Grateful Dead’s storied career. From the psychedelic explorations of the ’60s to the refined jams of the ’70s and ’80s and beyond, each concert is an opportunity to relive the magic.

Attending a “Bring Out Yer Dead” show is more than just a night out; it’s a communal celebration of music, memory, and the enduring spirit of the Grateful Dead. Whether you’re a lifelong Deadhead or a curious newcomer, the band’s performances promise to transport you back in time. You’ll find yourself dancing in the aisles, singing along to every word, and, most importantly, becoming part of a community that’s united by love for the music of the Grateful Dead. “Bring Out Yer Dead” is not just a tribute band; they are custodians of a legacy, ensuring that the spirit of the Grateful Dead’s live shows continues to inspire and entertain. Their performances are a bridge across time, connecting the past with the present, and inviting everyone to be part of the ongoing journey.