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An Evening of Lerner and Loewe

An Evening of Lerner and Loewe

The Janiec Opera Company presents An Evening of Lerner & Loewe, celebrating one of Broadway’s most beloved songwriting teams.

Featuring selections from iconic musicals such as My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Brigadoon, the program highlights the duo’s lyrical wit, sweeping melodies, and timeless theatrical magic

Porter Center // Brevard College
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
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Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/an-evening-of-lerner-loewe/
Porter Center // Brevard College
1 Brevard College Dr
Brevard, North Carolina 28712