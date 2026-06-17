An Evening of Lerner and Loewe
An Evening of Lerner and Loewe
The Janiec Opera Company presents An Evening of Lerner & Loewe, celebrating one of Broadway’s most beloved songwriting teams.
Featuring selections from iconic musicals such as My Fair Lady, Camelot, and Brigadoon, the program highlights the duo’s lyrical wit, sweeping melodies, and timeless theatrical magic
Porter Center // Brevard College
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 30 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
Porter Center // Brevard College
1 Brevard College DrBrevard, North Carolina 28712