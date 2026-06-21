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An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event - 9/26

An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event - 9/26

An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event

245th Anniversary Celebration & Scottish Cultural Gathering! Join us for a fun-filled evening of Scottish games, dance, art, food and the legendary stories of James Hogg.

$10 / PERSON;
12 years & under enter free

4:30 PM - 7:30 PM directly after the Outlandish Hillsborough Festival
Saturday, September 26th 2026
Saltire Gallerie
209 Burnside Dr.
Hillsborough, NC
27278
Easy walk from the Visitors Center/ Riverwalk, FREE PARKING

Saltire Gallerie
10
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Scottish Cultural Organization of the Triangle
contact@scot.us
https://scot.us/

Artist Group Info

daeterbush@gmail.com
Saltire Gallerie
209 Burnside Drive
Hillsborough, North Carolina 27278
https://saltiregallerie.com/