An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event - 9/26

An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event

245th Anniversary Celebration & Scottish Cultural Gathering! Join us for a fun-filled evening of Scottish games, dance, art, food and the legendary stories of James Hogg.

$10 / PERSON;

12 years & under enter free

4:30 PM - 7:30 PM directly after the Outlandish Hillsborough Festival

Saturday, September 26th 2026

Saltire Gallerie

209 Burnside Dr.

Hillsborough, NC

27278

Easy walk from the Visitors Center/ Riverwalk, FREE PARKING

