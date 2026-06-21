An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event - 9/26
An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event - 9/26
An Evening at the Hogg House: Scottish Cultural Event
245th Anniversary Celebration & Scottish Cultural Gathering! Join us for a fun-filled evening of Scottish games, dance, art, food and the legendary stories of James Hogg.
$10 / PERSON;
12 years & under enter free
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM directly after the Outlandish Hillsborough Festival
Saturday, September 26th 2026
Saltire Gallerie
209 Burnside Dr.
Hillsborough, NC
27278
Easy walk from the Visitors Center/ Riverwalk, FREE PARKING
Saltire Gallerie
10
04:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Scottish Cultural Organization of the Triangle
contact@scot.us
Artist Group Info
daeterbush@gmail.com