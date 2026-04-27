An Artful Journey: Special Art in Bloom Edition

Explore the Evolution of Paradise with Julianna Caro

"Join expert Julianna Caro at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts on June 26, 2026, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm for an illustrated exploration of garden history. This session of ""An Artful Journey"" traces the evolution of outdoor design, from the structured order of Roman villas and the geometric theaters of the Renaissance to the romantic ""Green Revolution"" of the British Landscape Movement. Discover how these European traditions crossed the Atlantic to shape iconic American landmarks like Central Park and the Biltmore Estate.

This community-focused event in the Swannanoa Valley offers a unique intersection of history, nature, and the creative process. Tickets are $25 and include coffee, tea, and fresh pastries to enjoy during the presentation."