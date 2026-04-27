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An Artful Journey: Special Art in Bloom Edition

An Artful Journey: Special Art in Bloom Edition

Explore the Evolution of Paradise with Julianna Caro

"Join expert Julianna Caro at the Black Mountain Center for the Arts on June 26, 2026, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm for an illustrated exploration of garden history. This session of ""An Artful Journey"" traces the evolution of outdoor design, from the structured order of Roman villas and the geometric theaters of the Renaissance to the romantic ""Green Revolution"" of the British Landscape Movement. Discover how these European traditions crossed the Atlantic to shape iconic American landmarks like Central Park and the Biltmore Estate.

This community-focused event in the Swannanoa Valley offers a unique intersection of history, nature, and the creative process. Tickets are $25 and include coffee, tea, and fresh pastries to enjoy during the presentation."

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
25
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Fri, 26 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Black Mountain Center for the Arts
828-669-0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/

Artist Group Info

Juliana Caro
Black Mountain Center for the Arts
225 W State St
Black Mountain, North Carolina 28711
828.669.0930
info@blackmountainarts.org
https://www.blackmountainarts.org/