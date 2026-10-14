An Appalachian Christmas with DePue Brothers Band - 12/15
An Appalachian Christmas with DePue Brothers Band - 12/15
Swing into the holiday spirit with a vivid blend of bluegrass, classical, and rock in A Magical Grassical Christmas with the DePue Brothers Band.
An Appalachian Christmas is a high-energy holiday concert blending the DePue Brothers Band’s classical conservatory roots with lightning-fast, foot-stomping bluegrass—putting a unique, twangy twist on traditional Christmas carols and holiday favorites. Repertoire includes a vibrant mix of holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “The Christmas Song,” alongside upbeat originals and even Charlie Brown favorites.
Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
Artist Group Info
DePue Brothers Band
mmanukas@brevardmusic.org
Parker Concert Hall
141 Milner CirBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
boxoffice@brevardmusic.org