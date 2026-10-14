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An Appalachian Christmas with DePue Brothers Band - 12/15

An Appalachian Christmas with DePue Brothers Band - 12/15

Swing into the holiday spirit with a vivid blend of bluegrass, classical, and rock in A Magical Grassical Christmas with the DePue Brothers Band.

An Appalachian Christmas is a high-energy holiday concert blending the DePue Brothers Band’s classical conservatory roots with lightning-fast, foot-stomping bluegrass—putting a unique, twangy twist on traditional Christmas carols and holiday favorites. Repertoire includes a vibrant mix of holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “The Christmas Song,” alongside upbeat originals and even Charlie Brown favorites.

Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/the-falling-the-rising/

Artist Group Info

DePue Brothers Band
mmanukas@brevardmusic.org
https://cadenzaartists.com/pf/depue-brothers/
Parker Concert Hall
141 Milner Cir
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
boxoffice@brevardmusic.org
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/an-appalachian-christmas-with-depue-brothers-band/