An Appalachian Christmas with DePue Brothers Band - 12/15

Swing into the holiday spirit with a vivid blend of bluegrass, classical, and rock in A Magical Grassical Christmas with the DePue Brothers Band.

An Appalachian Christmas is a high-energy holiday concert blending the DePue Brothers Band’s classical conservatory roots with lightning-fast, foot-stomping bluegrass—putting a unique, twangy twist on traditional Christmas carols and holiday favorites. Repertoire includes a vibrant mix of holiday classics like “O Holy Night,” “Sleigh Ride,” and “The Christmas Song,” alongside upbeat originals and even Charlie Brown favorites.