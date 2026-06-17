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An Alpine Symphony

An Alpine Symphony

Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Rune Bergmann, conductor
Sir Stephen Hough, piano

The Brevard Music Center Orchestra, led by Rune Bergmann, presents a program of grandeur and virtuosity.

Pianist Sir Stephen Hough returns to the stage in a performance of Brahms’s dramatic Piano Concerto No. 1. Strauss’s breathtaking An Alpine Symphony follows, portraying an epic journey through mountain landscapes in one of the most vivid tone poems ever written.

PROGRAM
JOHANNES BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1
RICHARD STRAUSS An Alpine Symphony

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/an-alpine-symphony/