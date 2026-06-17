Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Rune Bergmann, conductor

Sir Stephen Hough, piano

The Brevard Music Center Orchestra, led by Rune Bergmann, presents a program of grandeur and virtuosity.

Pianist Sir Stephen Hough returns to the stage in a performance of Brahms’s dramatic Piano Concerto No. 1. Strauss’s breathtaking An Alpine Symphony follows, portraying an epic journey through mountain landscapes in one of the most vivid tone poems ever written.

PROGRAM

JOHANNES BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1

RICHARD STRAUSS An Alpine Symphony