AmiciMusic returns to the White Horse for their always-thrilling holiday show featuring some incredible four-hand piano arrangements of holiday classics like “Sleigh Ride,” “White Christmas,” and “Jingle Bells,” as well as virtuoso versions of “The Nutcracker” and “The Blue Danube Waltz.”

Pianist Daniel Lau is back to perform with pianist and Artistic Director Daniel Weiser. As a special treat, Daniel Lau’s wife, the fantastic mezzo-soprano Kyle Engler, will also join them to sing a few fun holiday songs.

It promises to be a truly festive performance that will get you fully into the holiday spirit!

Watch Daniel Lau and Daniel Weiser perform “Sleigh Ride”:

MEET THE PERFORMERS

Daniel Lau, piano

Daniel Lau has performed around the world in recitals and with orchestras, earning praise for his “exemplary artistry” and “beautifully shaded playing.” A versatile pianist, violinist, and conductor, he holds master’s and doctoral degrees from the Peabody Conservatory and serves as Professor and Chair of the Department of Music at Washington Adventist University.

Daniel Weiser, piano

AmiciMusic Founder and Artistic Director Daniel Weiser holds a doctorate in Piano/Chamber Music from the Peabody Conservatory. He has performed at Carnegie Hall, the National Gallery of Art, and internationally across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. He is also co-founder and Artistic Director of Classicopia, a chamber music organization based in New Hampshire.

Kyle Engler, mezzo-soprano

Praised by The Baltimore Sun as “a virtuoso of a high order,” Kyle Engler has performed with the Washington Opera, participated in world premieres of several operas, and toured internationally. A graduate of the Peabody Conservatory, she is currently Director of Vocal Studies at McDaniel College and performs with the Morpheus Trio alongside Daniel Lau and hornist Larry Williams.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/amici-christmas-show/