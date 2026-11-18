Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters ~ The Holiday Spectacular Show VI - 12/18
Amanda Anne Platt and The Honeycutters ~ The Holiday Spectacular Show VI - 12/18
SEATED SHOW
LIMITED PREMIUM SEATS
AMANDA ANNE PLATT & THE HONEYCUTTERS
THE HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR SHOW VI
In what has become a cherished holiday tradition, Amanda Anne Platt and the Honeycutters are taking their GreyHound bus to a city near you! Featuring originals as well as holiday classics, the band celebrates the season with humor, heartache, and a few special guests.
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$29.33
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 18 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801