Allman Betts Family Reunion - 12/08
Allman Betts Family Reunion - 12/08
What started as a 70th birthday celebration for Gregg Allman in 2017 evolved into an annual celebration of one of rock ‘n’ roll’s finest catalogs. Galvanizing the families of Allman & Betts: The Allman Betts Family Revival has become a yearly tradition featuring some of the finest musicians on the planet.
Peace Center
$55 - $88
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org