All Crawfish Go to Heaven
All Crawfish Go to Heaven
Crawfish Go to Heaven is a trio out of Asheville, NC, consisting of Scott Dennis (guitar and vocals), and brothers Will Arledge (guitar and vocals) and Curt Arledge (drums), playing original music and the deep blues of the Mississippi Hill Country and originals, focusing on the hypnotic grooves of RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.
One World Brewing West
$10
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 26 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
All Crawfish Go to Heaven
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood RoadAsheville, North Carolina 28806