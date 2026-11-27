Crawfish Go to Heaven is a trio out of Asheville, NC, consisting of Scott Dennis (guitar and vocals), and brothers Will Arledge (guitar and vocals) and Curt Arledge (drums), playing original music and the deep blues of the Mississippi Hill Country and originals, focusing on the hypnotic grooves of RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, Fred McDowell, and Jessie Mae Hemphill.