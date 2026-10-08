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All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 12/26

All Crawfish Go to Heaven - 12/26

$10 Cover

All Crawfish Go to Heaven is a trio out of Asheville, consisting of Scott Dennis (guitar and vocals) and brothers Will Arledge (guitar and vocals) and Curt Arledge (drums), playing original music and the deep blues of the Mississippi Hill Country and Delta, focusing on the hypnotic grooves of RL Burnside, Junior Kimbrough, and Fred McDowell, amongst others.  We aim to bring the Juke Joint music of Mississippi to WNC.

One World Brewing West
$10 Cover
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 26 Dec 2026

Artist Group Info

All Crawfish Go to Heaven
https://www.instagram.com/allcrawfishgotoheaven?cplk=Mm42YW51YmxkaHht&amp;utm_source=qr
One World Brewing West
520 Haywood Road
Asheville, North Carolina 28806
https://oneworldbrewing.com/