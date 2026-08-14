Join us for a powerful afternoon of rhythm, culture, and artistry that resonates deep within the soul.

Part of our Afro Rhythm series produced by Chinobay and White Horse Black Mountain.

The Diali Cissokho Trio brings together three internationally acclaimed musicians whose work blends deep cultural roots with emotional resonance. United by their devotion to the transformative power of music, each member of the trio brings a unique perspective, celebrating and crossing cultural boundaries with their mastery of West African rhythms and instruments.

Diali Cissokho, a virtuoso kora player and percussionist from Senegal, hails from a long line of Manding griots, whose role as historians and storytellers has been passed down through generations. Diali’s music, steeped in his ancestral heritage, merges explosive rhythms with hypnotic grooves, sharing the history, wisdom, and spirit of his culture through song. After years of performing in Senegal and Europe, Diali moved to the U.S. to continue spreading the beauty of traditional West African music.

Will Ridenour, a kora player and percussionist from Greensboro, NC was drawn to West African music after a life-changing encounter with traditional dance. Studying in Mali and Senegal, Will’s music blends both traditional and modern global influences with his original melodies. He has performed in 40 states and 28 countries and works with a variety of artistic ventures across North Carolina, including the West African dance band Kaira Ba and Paperhand Puppet Intervention.

Atiba Rorie, a skilled percussionist and founder of the multi-genre band Africa Unplugged, has studied with masters such as Bradley, Simmons, Babatunde Olatunji, and Chief Bey. His performances span prestigious venues worldwide, from Dance Africa in New York to Presidential Inauguration Celebrations. Atiba teaches at Guilford College and continues to inspire with his mastery of percussion, using music as a tool for connection and healing.

Together, the Diali Cissokho Trio creates a powerful collective force, merging their individual expertise to uplift and inspire. Through their performances and teachings, they offer a profound, cross-cultural experience, using the universal language of music to heal, connect, and inspire.

For more than two decades, Chinobay has built a remarkable international career as a performer, composer, educator, and cultural ambassador. Rooted in the traditions of East Africa and shaped by experiences across more than 70 countries, his music creates meaningful connections between cultures while remaining deeply personal and authentic. Whether performing with the high-energy Wamu Spirit Band, presenting the intimate solo concert Between Worlds, or leading educational residencies and workshops, Chinobay brings audiences into a shared experience of rhythm, story, and human connection. His work has been presented at major festivals, performing arts centers, museums, universities, and community venues throughout North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and beyond.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/afro-rhythm-12-13/