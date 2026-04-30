Adult Field Course: Grandfather’s Starry Skies - 10/17

October is one of the best times of year to be stargazing at Grandfather Mountain. The air is cool and clear, and the summer constellations are still very prominent, with some early winter sights making their appearance later in the evening. This course also takes place during the time of the Orionid meteor shower, so hopefully some of these celestial fireworks will grace our skies during our nighttime observing. Join astronomer, educator and author Stephan Martin to create a familiarity with the night sky and learn the basics of stargazing that can be applied on your own on any clear night throughout the year. The course begins in the classroom and transitions to various viewing locations on the mountain, practicing stargazing skills while looking for meteors and learning about some of the most prominent stars, constellations and other objects visible this time of year. The moon will be near first-quarter which makes for a wonderful time to study its many craters, rays, seas and other features. Registration opens online on Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.