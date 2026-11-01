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Adi the Monk: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/15

Adi the Monk: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/15

Join us at Trailside for an afternoon of live music with Asheville-based guitarist Adi the Monk, blending the soulful sounds of Blues, Country, Jazz, and Soul.
With an expressive guitar style shaped by a lifetime of music and an extraordinary journey that included eight years as a monk in India and Nepal, Adi brings a sound all his own.
🍻 Grab a pint, gather your friends, and enjoy live music at Trailside!
📍 Trailside Brewing Company | Hendersonville, NC

Trailside Brewing Co
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026

Artist Group Info

Adi the Monk
Trailside Brewing Co
873 Lenox Park Drive
Hendersonville, North Carolina 29739
https://trailsidebrews.com/