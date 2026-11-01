Adi the Monk: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/15

Join us at Trailside for an afternoon of live music with Asheville-based guitarist Adi the Monk, blending the soulful sounds of Blues, Country, Jazz, and Soul.

With an expressive guitar style shaped by a lifetime of music and an extraordinary journey that included eight years as a monk in India and Nepal, Adi brings a sound all his own.

🍻 Grab a pint, gather your friends, and enjoy live music at Trailside!

📍 Trailside Brewing Company | Hendersonville, NC