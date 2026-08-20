Acoustic Eidolon brings a distinctive blend of acoustic music, virtuoso musicianship, and heartfelt storytelling to White Horse Black Mountain.

Featuring husband-and-wife duo Joe Scott and Hannah Alkire, Acoustic Eidolon combines Scott’s custom double-neck guitjo—a unique instrument blending guitar and banjo—with Alkire’s expressive cello playing. Together, they create a rich, full sound that moves effortlessly between classical, Celtic, folk, and contemporary influences.

Known for their intricate arrangements, original compositions, and engaging stage presence, the duo has performed internationally, captivating audiences with music that is both technically impressive and deeply personal.

Join us for an intimate evening of inventive acoustic music from two exceptional musicians.

Learn more: Acoustic Eidolon

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/acoustic-eidolon-2/