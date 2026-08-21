Acoustic and Electric Blues Night w/ Host Peggy Ratusz - 2/02
Acoustic and Electric Blues Night w/ Host Peggy Ratusz - 2/02
Join host Peggy Ratusz for an evening of raw, authentic blues where the community comes together to keep the tradition alive.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/acoustic-dark-city-blues-jams-12-15/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
06:00 PM - 09:30 PM on Tue, 2 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org