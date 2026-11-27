Get ready to immerse yourself in an evening of raw, authentic blues where the community comes together to keep the tradition alive. We kick things off at 6:00 PM with our Acoustic Jam, a stripped-back, front-porch style circle that honors the roots of the genre. It's an intimate session meant for acoustic guitars, resonators, harmonicas, and upright basses to trade classic delta licks and soulful stories in a collaborative, welcoming environment.

At 7:30 PM, we plug in and heat up the room for the Stage Jam. Backed by a driving house rhythm section with drums and amps ready to roar, local musicians will take the stage to swap blistering solos and lean into that deep, electric blues groove. All musicians are welcome to sit in. If you aren't playing, grab a drink, find a seat close to the stage, and soak in an evening of pure, unfiltered live blues.

Signing up to play is simple for the Acoustic Jam - Just show up and join in the circle. For the stage jams at 7:30 there will be a sign-Up Sheet at the venue starting at 6:30

Musicians are encouraged to arrive early to secure a slot. You can sign up as an individual or a partial group. SIgn ups end 10 min before showtime. What to Bring: Bring your own instrument (guitars, harps, horns, etc.).

Blues Jam Rules and Song List

Donate what you can suggested donation is 10 - Free for those that play that evening, but donations are welcome to help cover costs. Our Blues Events are supported in part by the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Donate what you can. Suggested 10 dollars.