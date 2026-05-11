ABSFest Saturday: Whip Tricks and Techniques Workshop with Paolo Garbanzo
ABSFest Saturday: Whip Tricks and Techniques Workshop with Paolo Garbanzo
International circus skills performer and teacher Paolo Garbanzo takes you on a journey, from fundamental whip safety to dynamic techniques for stage. Moving from the basics to more advanced whipcracks, this class progresses at the pace of the students. Some whips will be available for loan and sale.
Whip is LOUD.
➡ About Paolo - Paolo travels the US, UK and Europe performing his juggling, comedy and fire show in three languages. He taught circus arts at the School in Turin, Italy, and leads cultural and D&D tours in both England
and New Orleans.
The Orange Peel
40
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
ABSFest
8282322980
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
futureoftradtion@gmail.com