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ABSFest Saturday: Spectacular at the Orange Peel - 6/06

ABSFest Saturday: Spectacular at the Orange Peel - 6/06

Our 17th annual Saturday Spectacular is THE Burlesque & Variety Show not to miss in Asheville!
Legendary artists from across the country light up the stage, bringing live music, empowering burlesque, and more. Enjoy our artisanal vendors.
Raffle benefits Sister Kitten animal rescue.
VIPS enjoy preferential seating, vendor access and a charming live music Pre-Show with doors at 6:45pm.
Preferred Seating and General Admission doors at 7:30.
The Spectacular starts at 8:00pm

The Orange Peel
35
08:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

ABSFest
8282322980
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
absfest.com

Artist Group Info

Onca O'Leary
futureoftradtion@gmail.com
The Orange Peel
101 Biltmore Ave.
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
https://theorangepeel.net/