ABSFest Saturday: FREE Wellness Lecture! Practical Tools to Calm the Body and Clear the Mind

What happens when stress, emotion, and the nervous system collide?

This engaging talk explores how modern neuroscience explains something many people feel but struggle to name: how life experiences — especially stress and emotional overwhelm — shape the body, influence the brain, and affect our sense of well-being.

Walk away with practical techniques you can use immediately to calm your nervous system, release tension, and restore a sense of balance and clarity.

Long before neuroscience mapped stress responses or trauma patterns, Edgar Cayce - known as the “Sleeping Prophet” - spoke about the deep connection between physical health, emotional balance, and the inner life. Today, discoveries in neuroscience and psychology reveal striking parallels, positioning Cayce as a fascinating Western bridge between older wisdom traditions and modern science.

In this eye-opening session, you’ll learn:

How the nervous system responds to stress and emotional experiences�• Why anxiety, tension, or shutdown can persist�• How stress patterns become stored in the body�• The science behind somatic awareness and regulation�• Simple techniques to calm the body and clear the mind

Blending insights from neuroscience, psychology, and body-based practices, this talk offers a grounded, science-informed perspective on stress, resilience, and self-regulation - delivered in a way that’s clear, relatable, and immediately useful. Perfect for the curious, the creatively minded, the overwhelmed, and anyone ready for both insight and practical tools.

About Nadira - Nadira doesn’t follow straight lines… she follows curiosity.

For over two decades, she has created spaces where artistry, embodiment, and community collide. A research enthusiast with a degree in History, Nadira has a long-standing fascination with how humans make meaning - through the body, the brain, and lived experience. Her academic background fuels her passion for exploring how emerging insights from neuroscience, psychology, and somatic studies can be translated into practical, accessible tools for everyday life.

Today, she works in Community Outreach at the Association for Research and Enlightenment (A.R.E.), bridging science, embodiment, and human experience in ways that are both thought-provoking and immediately useful.