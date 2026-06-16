Abbey Road LIVE! Beatles tribute

Performing the entire "Abbey Road" album and more!

Fri June 19 @ Visulite Theatre, Charlotte NC

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"one of the world's premier Beatles cover bands"

-US News and World Report

"unquestionably expert at what they do"

-Indyweek

Since 2002, Abbey Road LIVE! has been rocking the music of the Beatles at clubs, theaters and festivals. Initially a tribute to the monumental Abbey Road album, the band has expanded its scope to include nearly 150 Beatles tunes, from all eras of the Fab Four’s career. From A Hard Day's Night to Hey Jude to Here Comes The Sun, an Abbey Road LIVE! show will have you singing along all evening along!

Abbey Road LIVE! is not your typical Beatle look-alike tribute act; don’t expect mop-top haircuts and vintage Rickenbacker guitars. Rather, this show is about bringing to life some of the more mature and complex Beatles material in a raw & spirited fashion, while remaining true to the original recordings. Combining attention to detail with a creative exuberance, the band always delights its audiences with its diverse repertoire of hits and more obscure favorites.