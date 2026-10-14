Aaron Diehl in Recital

Witness the genre-defying mastery of pianist and composer Aaron Diehl and journey into a world where the lines of jazz and classical music blur.

Hailed for his “melodic precision, harmonic erudition, and elegant restraint” (The New York Times), Aaron Diehl blurs the lines between jazz and classical music in his creative and engaging programs. Pulling from disparate streams in jazz history, Diehl draws eloquent connections from point to point in an illuminative, spontaneous presentation that honors the artform. With an expansive, orchestral, lyrical approach to the piano that channels predecessors like Ahmad Jamal, Erroll Garner, Art Tatum, and Jelly Roll Morton, Diehl imbues his performances with stylistic fluency, intellectual rigor, and a deep sense of musical lineage.

Brevard Music Center is proud to present this concert as part of the Asheville Symphony’s 2027 Amadeus Festival.