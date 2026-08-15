A Whitney Monge Holiday - 12/11
A Whitney Monge Holiday - 12/11
With smoky vocals, blues-infused guitar, and deeply personal songwriting, Whitney Monge brings her distinctive blend of Americana soul, rock, and indie folk to the stage. Often compared to artists like Bill Withers and Tracy Chapman, her music explores love, self-discovery, and the complexities of being human.
Joined by her band and special guests, Whitney brings her soulful sound and heartfelt storytelling to a special holiday performance at White Horse Black Mountain.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/a-whitney-monge-holiday/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 11 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org