With smoky vocals, blues-infused guitar, and deeply personal songwriting, Whitney Monge brings her distinctive blend of Americana soul, rock, and indie folk to the stage. Often compared to artists like Bill Withers and Tracy Chapman, her music explores love, self-discovery, and the complexities of being human.

Joined by her band and special guests, Whitney brings her soulful sound and heartfelt storytelling to a special holiday performance at White Horse Black Mountain.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/a-whitney-monge-holiday/