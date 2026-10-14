A Valentine Cabaret with Ann Hampton Callaway Trio - 2/11

Savor an intimate evening surrounded by lush vocals, charming candor, and impeccable artistry with the sensational Ann Hampton Callaway Trio.

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

One of America’s most gifted artists in pop and jazz, and leading champion of the great American Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer.