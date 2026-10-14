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A Valentine Cabaret with Ann Hampton Callaway Trio - 2/11

A Valentine Cabaret with Ann Hampton Callaway Trio - 2/11

Savor an intimate evening surrounded by lush vocals, charming candor, and impeccable artistry with the sensational Ann Hampton Callaway Trio.

“For sheer vocal beauty, no contemporary singer matches Ms. Callaway.” – Stephen Holden, The New York Times

One of America’s most gifted artists in pop and jazz, and leading champion of the great American Songbook, Ann Hampton Callaway has made her mark as a singer, pianist, composer, lyricist, arranger, actress, educator, TV host, and producer.

Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 11 Feb 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Brevard Music Center
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/the-falling-the-rising/

Artist Group Info

Ann Hampton Callaway
https://www.annhamptoncallaway.com/
Parker Concert Hall
141 Milner Cir
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
boxoffice@brevardmusic.org
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/a-valentine-cabaret-with-ann-hampton-callaway-trio/