A Ukelectic Evening with Tomburree and Kellee Jolly
A Ukelectic Evening with Tomburree and Kellee Jolly
tomburre's Asheville debut, performing his original songs for voice and baritone ukelele with Will Boyd on clarinet and Ryan Ptasnik on drums. Opening the night will be Kelle Jolly, the multifaceted musician, renowned for her talents as a ukulele player, vocalist, and captivating storyteller. Prepare for a truly ukelectic evening!
Story Parlor
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026
Artist Group Info
tomburre
tburre@gmail.com
Story Parlor
227 Haywood RdAsheville, North Carolina 28806
4156068096
hello@lonesomestationmusic.com