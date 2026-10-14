A St. Patrick's Day Celebration with Téada - 3/16

Hailed as “arguably the most vibrant and hard-working traditional Irish music ensemble,” join Téada for an unforgettable and rousing St. Patrick’s Day celebration!

Acclaimed for its dynamic and deeply rooted approach to Irish traditional music, Téada has performed as a headliner at major festivals across North America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Australia. Their latest release on Gael Linn features special guest appearances by Hollywood actor and singer John C. Reilly and the late Séamus Begley, one of Ireland’s most beloved traditional singers and accordionists. Recent highlights include performances at the Dublin Irish Festival, Savannah Music Festival, and Montana Folk Festival (USA), as well as Festival Interceltique de Lorient (France) and the Irish Festival of Oulu (Finland) — underscoring Téada’s continuing role as a vibrant ambassador for Irish culture worldwide.