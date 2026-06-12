A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show - 10th Anniversary Special

Celebrate ten dazzling years of holiday cheer at Flat Rock Playhouse!

For a decade, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas has been the cherished gathering that brings our community together, where Broadway sparkle meets small-town heart and the spirit of the season takes center stage.

This year’s festivities are stuffed fuller than Santa’s sleigh with the songs you can’t wait to hear — the holiday hits and beloved carols you ask for every year, delivered with fa-la-la flair and show-stopping shine.

Join us for a spectacular celebration that is wrapped in joy, tied with tradition, and topped with a bow of pure Playhouse magic.

Event Times: 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

