A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show - 10th Anniversary Special
A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas Show - 10th Anniversary Special
Celebrate ten dazzling years of holiday cheer at Flat Rock Playhouse!
For a decade, A Flat Rock Playhouse Christmas has been the cherished gathering that brings our community together, where Broadway sparkle meets small-town heart and the spirit of the season takes center stage.
This year’s festivities are stuffed fuller than Santa’s sleigh with the songs you can’t wait to hear — the holiday hits and beloved carols you ask for every year, delivered with fa-la-la flair and show-stopping shine.
Join us for a spectacular celebration that is wrapped in joy, tied with tradition, and topped with a bow of pure Playhouse magic.
Event Times: 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM
Flat Rock Playhouse
07:30 PM - 02:00 PM, every day through Dec 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
Flat Rock Playhouse
Flat Rock Playhouse
2661 Greenville HwyFlat Rock, North Carolina 28731
828-693-0731
info@flatrockplayhouse.org