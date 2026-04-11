A Few of Our Favorite Things 2026

American Folk Presents:

A Few of Our Favorite Things

December 2- 30, 2026

Show goes Live on our website:

Wednesday, December 2nd at 11AM

www.amerifolk.com

Opens in the Gallery:

Friday December 4th at 11AM

64 Biltmore Ave, Downtown Asheville

Evening Reception:

Friday, December 4th, 5-8 PM

64 Biltmore Ave, Downtown Asheville

It’s that time again, folks! The most wonderful time of the year!

At the close of the year, here at American Folk we celebrate with a little bit of everything we love! Throughout the year, we tuck away the extra special pieces that come along on our artist visits and save them for this exciting show. From heirloom pottery to fabulous wood carvings and everything in between, there’s something for everyone on your list in A Few of Our Favorite Things!

Master potter Kim Ellington has been gravitating to more sculptural pieces as of late, and we will have several of his stunning ceramic garden lanterns on offer. These gorgeous beacons bring warmth & light through the depths of winter and into the spring renewal and are a fabulous addition to any outdoor space.

Kent Ambler will also be contributing something new for this year’s show: 3D houses made from his retired woodblocks. These beauties are an elegant take on the classic Christmas village displays and lovely enough to have out all year round.

In keeping with our yearly tradition, we will have a wide selection of funky folk art tree ornaments to choose from. These unique adornments just can’t be found anywhere else: hand-carved & painted ‘critter’ ornaments from Kentucky sculptors Lonnie & Twyla Money; home cookin’ scenes from Sonya Clemons; bright & quirky miniature face jugs from Wayne Hewell, Stacy Lambert, Carl Block, & Tim Whitten; light-hearted lucky tokens from Church Goin’ Mule; and seasonal vignette paintings from Liz Sullivan, just the right size to hang from your garlands and greenery.

A Few of Our Favorite Things will also feature new work from Trés Taylor, John & Danette Sperry, Kate Waltman, Cornbread, Rosa & Winton Eugene, Jack Klippel, Ellen Langford, Jim McDowell, Lucy Hunnicutt, Jim Gary Phillips, and more! Whether you are looking to add to your own collection, or giving the gift of art this season, there are so many exciting pieces in this year’s show.

A Few of Our Favorite Things opens on our website Wednesday, December 2nd at 11AM, and will be on display in the gallery Friday, December 4th. You’re invited to a festive evening reception Friday, December 4th from 5-8PM, where we’ll be honoring the holiday season with great company, fabulous art, and good cheer! As always, this event is free and open to the public.

From our folk art family to yours…we wish you a very happy holiday season, and hope you will join us in celebrating A Few of Our Favorite Things in any way you can! Let’s welcome the new year with art in our hearts!

