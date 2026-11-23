A BeLoved Holiday Party & Food Drive

featuring Como el MAR & The Marmeladies, Adama Dembele & Friends, Strong Fire, and ANZA

Rooted in the rich tapestry of Latin American music, Como el MAR The Marmeladies is a genre-bending, bilingual 4-piece serving up Latin folk with a splash of indie grit, bluesy grooves, and a whole lotta heart. Led by Peruvian American Como el MAR in vocals, charango guitar, this crew blends infectious rhythms and folky textures from the Andes that’ll pull you in and keep you moving. Expect Spanish vocals and pure joy.

Strong Fire embraces the sounds of Jamaica from the 1960s through the early 1970s, delivering a tight, unified sound rooted in traditional Reggae, Rocksteady, and Ska. Formed in Asheville, NC, the band is led by Jonathan Lloyd (JLloyd) on vocals and trombone and features Buffalo Brown on guitar and vocals, Jon Lauterer on drums and vocals, Andre Lyles on bass and vocals, Charlie Evans on keyboards, and Ben Colvin on saxophone.

ANZA is a high vibe sister duo consisting of 14 yo Anzi 17 yo Anna Rivers. Song writing and composing has been a life long passion. Born in Colorado and raised between the high mountain desert landscapes of the Rockies and the lush, ancient mountains of Western North Carolina, the sisters draw deep inspiration from the natural world and the communities that have shaped them. Their musical journey began in the womb into childhood with weekly ecstatic dance, nightly improvised lullabies, bedtime stories sung instead of read, family dance nights and conscious summer music festivals. Their lives have been filled with backyard campfire jam sessions, conversations that reach beyond cultural norms, and impromptu performances in living rooms, art galleries, and community gatherings.

Adama Dembele was born in Ivory Coast, West Africa. As a djembefola (master djembe player) he is from a family that has been serving the community through the music and culture of the djembe and balafon, for 33 generations. Adama’s family place, known as “The Djembe House”, was a respected place to become educated in the traditional ways of the Bambara people. Adama is a Cultural Ambassador and Resident Teaching Artist of LEAF Global Arts, a Professor at UNCA and Warren Wilson College, a father and a multi instrumental composer and choreographer. He will be joined by members of the KONO Band

Purchase Tickets: https://www.etix.com/ticket/servlet/s/38226809

Doors 6pm

Show 7pm