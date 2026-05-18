37th Annual Cruso Quilt show - 7/24,25

The 37th Annual Cruso Quilt show will be held at the Bethel Middle School Gym beginning on Friday, July 24th from 10 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday, July 25th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Go to www.crusonc.org/quiltshow for more information about the show and to submit your quilt for the show.