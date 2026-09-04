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3 Shades of Gray: Live at Bold Rock Mils River

3 Shades of Gray: Live at Bold Rock Mils River

Bandmates Bob Zullo (Guitar & Vocal), Dex Stutzman (Guitar, Keys, Harp & Vocal) & James Leyva (Guitar & Vocal) focusing on vocal harmonies of the 70's and beyond. Playing "pop" tunes from the Beatles & CSNY to Jason Isbell........and a few originals thrown in.

Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bold Rock Mills River
828-595-9940
https://millsriver.boldrock.com/

Artist Group Info

3 Shades of Gray
https://www.facebook.com/3shadesofgraymusic/
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House Rd
Mills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com
https://boldrock.com/visit/mills-river-cidery/