3 Shades of Gray: Live at Bold Rock Mils River
3 Shades of Gray: Live at Bold Rock Mils River
Bandmates Bob Zullo (Guitar & Vocal), Dex Stutzman (Guitar, Keys, Harp & Vocal) & James Leyva (Guitar & Vocal) focusing on vocal harmonies of the 70's and beyond. Playing "pop" tunes from the Beatles & CSNY to Jason Isbell........and a few originals thrown in.
Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Bold Rock Mills River
828-595-9940
Artist Group Info
3 Shades of Gray
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House RdMills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com