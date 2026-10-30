2026 Fall Studio Tour - November 13–15

Toe River Arts November Studio Tour | November 13–15, 2026

Discover the vibrant arts community of Western North Carolina during the Toe River Arts November Studio Tour, November 13–15! This free, self-guided tour features more than 75 artists and 13 galleries throughout Mitchell and Yancey counties.

Explore working artist studios, meet the makers, and discover exceptional handmade pottery, glass, jewelry, textiles, paintings, sculpture, and more. Whether you're an avid art collector or simply looking for a unique mountain experience, the Studio Tour offers a wonderful opportunity to explore the beautiful Toe River Valley, support local artists, and shop for one-of-a-kind treasures.

Admission is free and everyone is welcome!

Plan your visit and explore participating studios and galleries at https://toeriverarts.org/the-journey/the-events/studio-tour/