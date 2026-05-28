1918 Summer Social - 6/27

Step back in time to 1918 at the Thomas Wolfe Memorial for an unforgettable Living History experience inside the historic Old Kentucky Home Boardinghouse. Meet a lively cast of characters and discover what daily life was like during Thomas Wolfe’s youth.

Stroll the grounds at your own pace as the boardinghouse comes to life around you. Play lawn games with the boarders, chat with someone preparing lunch in the kitchen, and explore the rooms and stories of the guests who once might have stayed here. Along the way, you’ll encounter fascinating personalities, including newlyweds honeymooning in Asheville, a traveling clothing salesman, a young stenographer recovering from the Spanish Influenza, and a seasoned train engineer passing through town. Each has a story to tell.

This self-guided experience allows you to linger, explore, and interact as much as you’d like while immersing yourself in the sights, sounds, and stories of another era. Your attendance supports the Thomas Wolfe Memorial Advisory Committee and helps continue its mission of preserving Wolfe’s legacy while sharing his life and literature through education, cultural programs, and community events.

Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased day of at the Memorial, or ahead of time by clicking: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/1918-summer-social