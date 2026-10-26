11th Annual NC Medicinal Herb Grower and Buyer Event - 11/12

Join medicinal herb farmers, buyers, herbalists, and more to celebrate the season at the 11th Annual NC Medicinal Herb Grower Buyer Event in Mills River, NC! The not-to-miss event for medicinal herb growers wanting to connect to potential buyers!

-Buyer presentations and "most wanted" lists, conversations about contract growing

-Opportunities for growers to share product samples of available herbs and planting stock

-Resource tables for growers

-Networking and celebrating medicinal herbs grown in North Carolina and the region

-Sponsorships and In-kind donations welcome