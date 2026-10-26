11th Annual NC Medicinal Herb Grower and Buyer Event - 11/12
11th Annual NC Medicinal Herb Grower and Buyer Event - 11/12
Join medicinal herb farmers, buyers, herbalists, and more to celebrate the season at the 11th Annual NC Medicinal Herb Grower Buyer Event in Mills River, NC! The not-to-miss event for medicinal herb growers wanting to connect to potential buyers!
-Buyer presentations and "most wanted" lists, conversations about contract growing
-Opportunities for growers to share product samples of available herbs and planting stock
-Resource tables for growers
-Networking and celebrating medicinal herbs grown in North Carolina and the region
-Sponsorships and In-kind donations welcome
Mountain Horticultural Crops Research and Extension Center
$12.00
02:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Thu, 12 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
NC State Extension
mgbloomq@ncsu.edu
Artist Group Info
mgbloomq@ncsu.edu
Mountain Horticultural Crops Research and Extension Center
455 Research DriveMills River, North Carolina 28759
mgbloomq@ncsu.edu