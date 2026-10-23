11/27 High Heels

Bearded Lady Productions is trading Black Friday doorbuster deals for “High Heels” at Plant Bar’s South Slope location on Friday, November 27th at 7:00 p.m. With Thanksgiving leftovers tucked away, the popular drag show serves up a fresh helping of fabulous performances alongside Plant Bar’s alcohol-free creations. Tickets are $5 - $10 and available now at BeardedLadyProductions.org.

The sparkling Natasha Noir Nightly takes the mic as host, joined by a fabulous cast including 2026 Miss Blue Ridge Pride: Calcutta, the amazing Indica Gemini, and the highly theatrical Beulah Land, all ready to serve something hotter than reheated casserole. With lively performances and plenty of playful banter, “High Heels” offers a welcome escape from the holiday hustle. The family gathering may be over; the drama still has a costume change.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

About Bearded Lady Productions

Bearded Lady Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that raises funds for local charities through high-energy, all-inclusive drag shows. Since its founding, the group has donated tens of thousands of dollars to Western NC organizations, all while serving fierce looks and unforgettable performances. Find out more at https://www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

About Plant Bar Coffee and Tea

Located on Banks Avenue, Plant Bar’s South Slope sanctuary will be serving its signature menu of specialty coffees, traditional teas, ceremonial cacao, and botanical elixirs. Attendees can sip on expertly crafted zero-proof cocktails while enjoying a world-class drag performance. No booze, no burnout—just cozy connections and magical vibes. Guests are invited to browse the menu at VisitPlantBar.com and prepare to sip something magical while they enjoy the show.

