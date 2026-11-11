10th Annual Trolley La La La ft. Brody Hunt and the Silent Knights - 12/21

10th Annual Trolley La La La followed by Live Music by Brody Hunt and the Silent Knights back at The Grey Eagle!

– ALL AGES // DOORS 5:00PM

– 2 SEPERATE TROLLEY DEPARTURES

– FIRST TROLLEY DEPARTS AT 6PM /$20

– SECOND AT 7PM /$20

– OYSTERS AVAILABLE FOR PURCHASE AT THE TAQUERIA UPON RETURN

– MUSIC FROM BRODY HUNT AND THE SILENT KNIGHTS STARTS AT 8:30PM

– WEAR YOUR BEST HOLIDAY ATTIRE

– PROCEEDS WILL GO TO CAN’D AID FOUNDATION

Join us for our 10th annual Trolley La La La!

Trolley to the Omni Grove Park Inn Gingerbread House Contest followed by an oyster roast (purchase oysters separately at the Taqueria) with live holiday music from Brody Hunt and The Silent Knights at The Grey Eagle!

We’ll also be collecting canned food items for MANNA Food Bank.

You can purchase a music-only ticket for $10 which will get you in the door for live holiday music by Brody Hunt and The Silent Knights starting at 8:30 p.m.