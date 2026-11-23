Voting is open for your Top Ten Releases of 2026!
It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2026 and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing in late December. Below is the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.
Here is the link to the ballot.
Entries must include a complete Top 10 list, and you may choose an album only once—one entry per person. Incomplete ballots and/or ballots containing duplicate album selections will be disqualified.
2026 Releases
|(Various Artists) -- Morgan Freeman's Symphonic Blues Experience
|(Various Artists) -- Sittin' with Blaze: A Tribute to Blaze Foley
|(Various Artists) -- Where the Soul Never Dies: Celebrating 80 Years of The Stanley Brothers
|(Various Artists)-- B.B. King's Blues Summit 100: Celebrating the King of the Blues
|(Various Artists)-- Old No. 1 Revisited
|A. Lee Edwards -- Interpreting Heart Sounds Vol. II
|Aaron Burdett -- Take the Good
|Aaron Lee Tasjan -- Get Over It, Underdog
|Abigail Dowd-- Saints & Warriors
|Adam Rose + Mountain Jazz Quartet -- Holler Serenade
|Admiral Radio -- Heirloom
|Adrian Younge-- Younge
|Adrian Younge-- Afro Disco Makossa
|AJ Lee & Blue Summit -- Cover to Cover
|Ala.ni & Adrian Younge -- Proud of Me
|Alela Diane -- Who's Keeping Time?
|Alex Amen -- Son of Amen
|Alexa Rose -- Atmosphere
|Alexis P. Suter Band -- Just Stay Live
|Allison Russell --In the Hour of Chaos
|Altin Gun -- Garip
|Amadou & Mariam -- L'Amour a La Folie
|American Aquarium -- New Ways to Lose
|Andrew Sa -- American Rough
|Angela Autumn -- Believer
|Angelique Kidjo -- HOPE!!
|Animeros-- Que Barbaro!
|Anjimalie -- You're Free to Go
|Anthony Paule Soul Orchestra, featuring Willy Jordan -- What Can We Do?
|Antibalas -- Hourglass
|Appalachian Road Show -- Della Jane's Heart
|Asgeir -- Julia
|Ashby Frank -- Run This Town
|Asheville Mountain Boys -- Asheville Mountain Boys
|Balthvs -- Manifest
|Baltimore Jazz Collective -- Baltimore Jazz Collective
|Bamboos-- Sugar on Top
|Band of Heathens -- Country Sides
|Bedouine -- Neon Summer Skin
|Bela Fleck -- Live Heart: My Bluegrass Heart at The Ryman
|Bella White -- A Sign in the Weather
|Benjamin Tod -- Vengeance & Grace
|Big Richard -- Pet
|Billy Strings -- So Much For Goodbyes
|Blue Highway -- Live at ETSU
Blue Ridge Betty — Demons
|Boy Golden -- Best of Our Possible Lives
|Brandon Flowers -- Thrasher
|Breakfield -- Breakfield
|Breaks -- The Breaks
|Brennan Wedl -- Brennan Wedl
|Brittany Ann Tranbaugh -- Lucky Broke Girl
|Broken Social Scene -- Remember the Humans
|Bronwyn -- Rattlin' Bones
|Brother Wallace -- Electric Love
|Bruce Cockburn -- The Blood of Others
|Buck Meek -- The Mirror
|Buddy Miller -- Buddy Miller
|Bye Parula -- Something Out of Nothing
|Caleb Caudle -- Heavy Thrill
|Carsie Blanton -- The Red Album Vol. II
|Cat Clyde-- Mud Blood Bone
|Catherine Russell -- Live at Jazz at Lincoln Center
|Charley Crockett -- Age of the Ram
|Charley Crockett -- Clovis
|Charlie Parr -- Rooming House
|Chicago Farmer -- HomeAid
|Chris Pierce -- Songs For the Heavy Hearted
|Christian McBride & Ursa Major -- Points of Light
|Christian Parker, Patrick Cleary, Earl Poole Ball -- American Cosmic Revival 2: Miles From Nowhere
|Cimafunk & La Tribu -- Te Coca
|Clay Street Unit -- Sin & Squalor
|Claypool Lennon Delirium -- The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy
|Colin Hancock's Jazz Hounds featuring Catherine Russell -- Cat & The Hounds
|Colter Wall -- Memories and Empties
|Colton Bowlin -- Grandpa's Mill
|Corcoran Holt -- Freedom of Art
|Cordovas -- Back to Life
|Corey Harris, Alvin Youngblood Hart, Guy Davis -- Fight On: True Blues Vol. 2
|Courtney Barnett -- Creature of Habit
|Courtney Marie Andrews -- Valentine
|Coyote Midnight -- Coyote Midnight
|Dale Watson -- Unwanted
|Danielle Nicole -- Fireflies
|Danielle Ponder -- Everything Has Changed
|Darrell Scott & the Scott Brothers -- I'll Meet You in a Song
|Death Cab For Cutie -- I Built You a Tower
|Della Mae -- Magic Accident
|Dervish -- The Great Irish Songbook Vol. 2
|Deslondes -- Don't Let It Die: Vol. 1
|Devon Gilfillian -- Time Will Tell
|Dina Ogon -- Manniskobarn
|Dirk Powell -- Wake
|Drivin n Cryin -- Crushing Flowers
|Duane Betts -- Isle of Hope
|Duke Robillard and His All Star Band -- Blast Off!
|DÜÜL SUNS -- DÜÜL SUNS
|Eddie 9V -- Down Here
|Ekep Nkwelle -- Caged Bird
|Eli Paperboy Reed -- Getting There
|Eliot Bronson -- Arrive
|Elizabeth Cook -- Great Television
|Emily Scott Robinson -- Appalachia
|Emmet Cohen -- Universal Truth
|Eric Bibb -- One Mississippi
|Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz -- Circle and Square
|Eyal Vilner Big Band -- Big Apple Stomp
|Ezra Collective -- Here Because of Hope
|Foreign Landers -- Made to Wonder
|Fruit Bats -- The Landfill
|Fruition -- Something More
|Future Birds -- Far Out Country
|Garrett Boys -- It Runs Deep
|George Trouble & the Zealots -- Entanglement
|Get Right Band -- One
|Glen Hansard -- Don’t Settle: Vol. 2 – Transmissions West
|Goodnight Moonshine -- Business Unusual
|Grascals -- Not That Gone
|Great Emu War Casualties -- Public Sweetheart No. 1
|Grey DeLisle -- Don't Turn Around
|Grey DeLisle & Les Greene -- Grey & Greene
|Healers -- 2
|Hermanos Gutierrez -- Los Ojos Del Condor
|Hiss Golden Messenger -- I'm People
|Humbird -- Morning When it Comes
|Ian Noe -- Canyon Falls Trailer Band
|I'm With Her -- Sing Me Alive
|India Ramey -- Villain Era
|Infamous Stringdusters -- 20/20
|Interpol -- This Mirror Weighs a Ton
|Iron & Wine -- Hen's Teeth
|ISMAY -- Half Truth
|Israel Nash -- Sweetheart of the Rodeo
|Jack Blocker -- Big Jefe
|JackTown Ramblers -- Live & Local Vol. 2
|Jad Tariq -- Precious Company
|Jalen Ngonda -- Doctrine of Love
|James Hunter Six -- Off the Fence
|Jane Kramer-- Moon & Mother
|Javier Nero Jazz Orchestra -- Alkebulan
|Jay Buchanan -- Weapons of Beauty
|Jay Farrar & Kelly Willis -- The Other Bob: Tribute to Bob Neuwirth
|Jayhawks -- Sanctuary Park
|Jenn Grant -- Queen of the Strait
|Jess Williamson -- A Mile South of Heaven
|Jesse Appelman -- Where We Go
|Jesse Daniel -- Looks Like Rain
|Jesse Welles -- Masks Off
|Jim Lauderdale-- Country Super Hits, Vol. 2
|Joanna Connor -- Live On 11/11
|Jobi Riccio -- Face the Feeling
|Joe Pernice -- Sunny, I Was Wrong
|Joey Quinones -- Inna Soul Steady Situation
|John Craigie -- I Swam Here
|John Doyle -- Free by Nature: Songs of the Irish in the American Revolution
|John Primer and Friends -- Tribute to Theresa's Lounge
|John R. Miller-- The Great Unknowing
|Johnny Blue Skies -- Mutiny After Midnight
|Jon Nolan & Good Co. -- Slow Cooker
|Jordie Lane -- Habitual
|Jose Gonzalez -- Against the Dying of the Light
|Josh Rouse -- Museums and Women
|Joshua Idehen -- I Know You're Hurting, Everyone is Hurting…
|Joshua Ray Walker -- Ain't Dead Yet
|Julianna Riolino -- Echo in the Dust
|Kacey Musgraves -- Middle of Nowhere
|Kaitlin Butts -- Hello, Honky Tonk
|Karate Boogaloo -- Access All Areas
|Kashus Culpepper -- Act I
|Kelly Finnigan -- B-Sides, Singles & Forgotten Gems
|Kelly Hunt -- Requiem For a Sleepless Night
|Ken & Brad Kolodner -- Hand's Cove
|Ken Pomeroy -- Tonight's News
|Kevin Morby -- Little Wide Open
|Kimmi Bitter -- Bittersweet
|King Tuff -- Moo
|Kings of Leon -- EP #2
|Kiwi Jr. -- Blowin' Up
|Kurt Elling and the WDR Big Band-- In the Brass Palace
|Kurt Vile -- Philadelphia's Been Good to Me
|Lance Roark -- Bad Reputation
|Langhorne Slim -- The Dreamin' Kind
|Laurelyn Dossett -- How Many Moons
|Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands -- O California!
|Leah Blevins -- All Dressed Up
|Leon Bridges -- Happiness Anytime (Part 1)
|Linda Lindas -- Burning Out
|Lindsay Lou -- Bluegrass Women
|Lone Bellow -- What a Time to Be Alive
|Lucinda Williams -- World's Gone Wrong
|Luke Winslow-King -- Coast of Light
|Maggie Rose -- Half Moon
|Maisy Owen -- Dark On a Sunny Day
|Making Movies -- Una Vida
|Marc Broussard -- Chance Worth Taking
|Margaret Glaspy -- I Am Both
|Margo Cilker -- Little White Cross
|Margo Price -- Days of Unrest
|Mariachi el Bronx -- Mariachi el Bronx
|Marisa Cristina Blake -- Observations From the Inside Out
|Mark Adams -- This is Neo-Soul
|Mark Erelli -- Spring Green
|Mark Hummel Allstars -- Road Dog
|Mary Gauthier -- Reckoning
|Mary Wallopers -- Paddywackery
|Matthew Payne -- Better Times
|Maura Shawn Scanlin -- Rule of Three
|Maya de Vitry -- All My Faith
|Medium Build -- King of Having Fun
|Melissa Carper & Theo Lawrence-- Havin' a Talk
|Meshell Ndegeocello -- Synonym
|Michael Nau -- Popfly
|Michelle David & the True Tones -- Soul Woman
|Michigander -- Over Before You Know It
|Mikaela Davis -- Graceland Way
|Mike Mattison & Trash Magic -- Turn a Midnight Corner
|Milk Carton Kids -- Lost Cause Lover Fool
|Modest Mouse -- An Eraser and a Maze
|Montvales -- Path of Totality
|Mountain Goats -- Days
|Mountain Grass Unit -- Appalachian Smoke EP
|Muireann Bradley -- Blackwood Pew
|Murphy Campbell -- Revenant
|Mynd Reader -- Sunday Drive
|Natalie & Brittany Haas -- North Node
|Natalie Del Carmen -- Pastures
|Neil Young & Chrome Hearts -- Second Song
|New Pornographers -- The Former Site Of
|New Quintet -- Some Ya Do, Some Ya Don't
|Nicholas Payton & Butcher Brown -- A Supreme Blue
|Nick Chandler and Delivered -- Look For Me
|Nora Kelly Band -- So Wrong For So Long
|Okonski-- Additions
|Old Crow Medicine Show -- For What It's Worth
|Olympians -- In Search of a Revival
|Omar Coleman & Igor Prado -- Old New Funky and Blue
|Operelly -- Flutters Away/Handwriting Practice No. 1
|Organ Fairchild -- BOOM!
|Orquesta Akokan -- America!
|Paige Plaisance-- Swampwater
|Parlor Greens -- Emeralds
|Pastel Blank -- Unmade in Minutes
|Pat Sheridan-- Trials & Errors
|Paul Cauthen -- Book of Paul
|Pert Near Sandstone -- Side By Side
|Pete Yorn -- All the Beauty
|Pharis & Jason Romero -- These Are the Days That Turn in to Years
|Phoebe Bridgers -- Lost Weekend
|Pieta Brown -- Dreamin' Of
|Pokey LaFarge -- Rent Money
|Pug Johnson -- From a Beaumont Bar
|Queen Esther -- Blackbirding
|Ranky Tanky -- This Village
|Ratboys -- Singin' To an Empty Chair
|Ray Wylie Hubbard -- Reel 2 Reel 4 Reel
|Red Clay Strays -- Grateful
|Redbud -- All I See is Grey
|Revolutionary Snake Ensemble -- Serpentine
|Rhiannon Giddens -- Hope is the Thing With Feathers
|Richard Thompson -- Hippies, Thugs, and Heroes
|Riley Downing -- Landfill Poetry
|Rising Appalachia -- Trade My Troubles
|River Shook -- River Shook
|Robert Plant's Saving Grace -- All That Glitters (EP)
|Robyn Hitchcock -- The Confuser
|Rodney Crowell -- Then Again
|Rodrigo y Gabriela -- Our Home
|Rolling Stones -- Foreign Tongues
|Rostam -- American Stories
|Route 3 -- Live at the Station Inn
|Royal and Toulouse -- Tell the Devil
|Ruthie Foster -- Just Say Yes
|Ryan Bingham -- They Call Us the Lucky Ones
|Sad Daddy -- Ozark Shine
|Samantha Fish -- Paper Doll (Live at the Bijou)
|Savannah Campbell -- Greetings from a Southern Tinseltown
|Selwyn Birchwood -- Electric Swamp Funkin' Blues
|Sera Cahoone -- I've Missed You All These Years
|Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 -- Na Dem
|Sheffer Stephens -- Return/Repeat
|Sherman Holmes -- One Step Ahead of the Blues
|Skinny Hightower -- Feels Like Destiny
|Son Volt -- Sound Signal Serenades
|Songs From the Road Band -- Just Hanging On
|Sounding Arrow -- Skyman
|Squirrel Nut Zippers -- Starring in "Fat City"
|Steel Wheels -- Steel Wheels
|Steep Canyon Rangers -- Next Act
|Stella Heath -- For Billie
|Steph Strings -- Feel Alive
|Steve Poltz -- JoyRide
|Sweet Magnolia-- Miss Missed Connection
|Sweet Megg -- Massive Negroni
|Sylvan Esso -- Ow Infinity
|Tabitha Meeks -- Can't a Girl Dream?
|Taj Mahal & the Phantom Blues Band -- Time
|Tanasi -- Tanasi
|Tedeschi Trucks Band -- Future Soul
|Thee Sinseers -- Love Stories
|They Might Be Giants -- The World is to Dig
|Thomm Jutz -- Ring-A-Bellin'
|Tift Merritt -- Sugar
|Tiger Bear Wolf -- Tiger Bear Wolf
|Time Sawyer -- Honest Effort
|Tinsley Ellis -- Labor of Love
|Todd Snider -- My Second Rodeo
|Trampled By Turtles -- Good Dogs
|Trey Hensley-- Can't Outrun the Blues
|Two Dark Birds -- Dreamers of the Golden Dream Vol. 1
|Two Runner -- Porchlight
|Two Tracks -- Seasons Unknown
|Tyler Ballgame -- For the First Time, Again
|Tyler Ramsey & Carl Broemel -- Celestun
|Unspoken Tradition -- Heartwood
|Valerie June -- Brighter Blue
|Waylon Payne -- Wayward
|Wild Horses -- The In Between
|Willi Carlisle -- The Universal Bubba
|Willie Nelson -- Dream Chaser
|Wolf Jett -- Letting Go
|Womack Sisters -- The Womack Sisters
|Wreckless Strangers -- Dirty Souls
|Wynonna -- The Hard Truth
|Yarn -- Saturday Night Sermon
|Yonder Mountain String Band -- Good As True
|Youngers-- Dreaming
|Ziggy Marley -- Brightside