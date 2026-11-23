It's that time again! Time to vote for your 10 favorite WNCW releases of 2026 and help us create the Top 100 for our year-end countdown, airing in late December. Below is the complete list of new releases that have aired on WNCW this year.

Here is the link to the ballot.

Entries must include a complete Top 10 list, and you may choose an album only once—one entry per person. Incomplete ballots and/or ballots containing duplicate album selections will be disqualified.

2026 Releases