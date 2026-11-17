New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.
Jay Farrar & Kelly Willis -- The Other Bob: Tribute to Bob Neuwirth
Jay Farrar and Kelly Willis have joined forces for the second release in the Collaboration Series. The Other Bob: A Tribute to Bob Neuwirth celebrates the music and legacy of the singular songwriter, musician, artist, and collaborator whose career intersected with some of the most important figures in American music.