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New Releases on WNCW
New Releases Featured On WNCW
Here is your monthly listing of what new releases are being featured on WNCW. Lists are updated throughout the month as new releases becoming available.

Richard Thompson – Hippies, Thugs & Heroes

WNCW | By Martin Anderson
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:44 AM EST

The legendary British singer/songwriter/guitarist/troubadour is back with his 20th album. Initial music reviewers and fans are drawing comparisons to 1999’s Mock Tudor and 1975’s Pour Down Like Silver in terms of its quality and potential ranking among his great releases following his chapters with Fairport Convention and former wife Linda Thompson. His gruff voice might be an acquired taste for those uninitiated to the greatness of “RT”, but you don’t want to miss out on the inventive characters he conjures up in his songs, not to mention his phenomenal guitar work.
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson