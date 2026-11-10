MerleFest Unveils Lineup Details for April 29-May 2, 2027

MerleFest, presented by Window World, has unveiled lineup details for its 2027 event, taking place over four unforgettable days from April 29–May 2 on the campus of Wilkes Community College. Acclaimed Americana duo Gillian Welch & David Rawlings are set to return, alongside Southern rock supergroup Toy Factory Project, North Carolina’s marquee folk-rock outfit The Avett Brothers, and country music queen Wynonna Judd. Also slated for the festival’s 39th installment is a special MerleFest “Delebration,” Del McCoury@88, honoring the bluegrass patriarch with Del McCoury & The Travelin’ McCourys. The lineup also features legacy pickers Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, and Alison Brown, along with a parade of on-the-rise ensembles including Mountain Grass Unit, Magoo, The Brudi Brothers, and more. View the complete lineup below.

ALYSSE GAFKJEN Woodland

Each year, MerleFest honors the legacy of North Carolina music legends Doc and Merle Watson while celebrating and uplifting the next generation of talent. Its “traditional plus” framework invites curiosity and exploration among performers and attendees alike, creating a festival experience that is always fresh while preserving the soul of what makes MerleFest such a cherished annual tradition. For this year’s Late Night Jam, The Travelin’ McCourys present The Grateful Ball. The Late Night Jam continues to foster the spirit of collaboration, spontaneity, and shared musical discovery that has long defined the MerleFest experience. This separately-ticketed, after-hours event is the ideal nightcap for those looking to witness a night of groundbreaking, “only at MerleFest” moments. Visit merlefest.org/purchase for details and to stay tuned for guest announcements.

Ashli Linkous

MerleFest 2027 will welcome Gillian Welch & David Rawlings, Toy Factory Project, The Avett Brothers, Wynonna Judd, Del McCoury@88 – a MerleFest “Delebration,” Mountain Grass Unit, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester, Peter Rowan & The Walls of Time Band, Alison Brown, Magoo, The Brudi Brothers, Jake Shimabukuro, Chatham Rabbits, Chatham County Line, The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Altan, Mason Via, Tray Wellington, Slap Dragon, Larry & Joe, Jim Avett, Rev. Robert Jones, Scythian, Donna The Buffalo, Jim Lauderdale, Kruger Brothers, The Waybacks, Presley Barker, Andy May, Banknotes, Carol Rifkin, Charles Welch, The InterACTive Theatre of Jef, Jack Lawrence, Jeff Little Trio, Joe Smothers, Josh Goforth, The Knackered Ramblers, Laura Boosinger, The Local Boys, Mark Bumgarner, Mitch Greenhill & Mitch’s Kitchen, Pete Wernick, T Michael Coleman, Tony Williamson, and Wayne Henderson, with additional artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

crackerfarm

The WCC Foundation is excited to continue the Silent Auction, featuring a variety of exciting, high-quality items and the convenience of online bidding. Online bidding opens April 15, 2027! Proceeds support the SAGE (Supporting Academic Goals for Education) First Year Experience program. Stay tuned for more details at merlefest.org/silent-auction.

Mega Raffle is back! Merlefest is excited to welcome back the Mega Raffle, with over $120,000 in cash and prizes to be awarded! Tickets go on sale February 8, 2027, and you do not have to be present to win. Proceeds support the SAGE (Supporting Academic Goals for Education) First Year Experience program. Stay tuned for more details at merlefest.org/silent-auction.

MerleFest 2027 tickets are available now. For general admission passes, as well as covered patio seating, reserved seating, camping, parking, and more, please visit merlefest.org/purchase.

WNCW is a media sponsor of Merlefest.