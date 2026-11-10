Among our favorites of the new releases, these albums have achieved heavy rotation status in WNCW's Music Mix. Click on the album to go to links to listen on Apple Music.
Mary Gauthier – Reckoning
We’re pleased to announce a new album from one of our favorite singer/songwriters, Mary Gauthier! Reckoning will be officially released on September 25th. The nine new songs here exude a sense of urgency during turbulent times, while offering inspiration and hope. They portray characters who arrive at pivotal moments and face choices that ultimately define lives, communities, and even history. Sounds like a Mary Gauthier album, for sure.