Join WNCW for a Live Radio Show with Melissa McKinney on November 19th!

Thursday, November 19th | 6:00PM

Ticket: $40 – Click here to register!

“Roots Music Revue” is a brand new live radio program centered around the history of Appalachian music that will be syndicated on Western North Carolina’s NPR station WNCW, in partnership with the Earl Scruggs Center, and the roots music history podcast American Songcatcher. The 60 minute program implements storytelling, interviews, performances and surprise segments from the host and producer of American Songcatcher, folk musician Nicholas Edward Williams, in collaboration with a special guest who embodies the evolving and diverse history of Appalachian music culture.

Melissa McKinney is a powerhouse singer, songwriter, and educator based in Asheville, NC. She is the frontwoman of the soul-shaking blues band MAMA, which earned second place at the 2026 International Blues Challenge and won the 2025 MerleFest Band Competition. A dedicated community leader, Melissa advocates for the region’s recovery and empowers youth through arts education. She is deeply embedded in Western North Carolina’s vibrant arts and music scene, serving as the Programming & Education Director for LEAF Global Arts, founded the Women to the Front (WTF) music festival, and she sits on the board of directors for AVLFest.

The debut three-part series takes place on September 24th, October 29th and November 19th, and will be filmed in front of a live audience at the Earl Scruggs Center. The old time house string band is an all-star cast of Appalachia, featuring Shawn Lane (Blue Highway), Jackson Grimm (Holler Choir, Susto String Band), and Owen Grooms (Pretty Little Goat, Travis Book String Band). This concept will be pitched for both regional and national NPR syndication in 2027 to further preserve Appalachian music culture.

* Ticket purchase and/or attendance at Roots Music History Live! constitutes consent to photography, video, and audio recording, which may be broadcast on WNCW 88.7 and other media outlets and used for promotional purposes. *