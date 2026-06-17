WNCW Launches New Outdoor Report

WNCW’s Outdoors Report for June 17

For the week of June 17, in addition to outdoor events and volunteer opportunities, Jaclyn includes the first installment of a multi-part series on bears and the BearWise program from NC Wildlife Resources Commission Biologist Ashley Hobbs.

And she spoke with Dr. Siti Kusujiarti, professor of sociology at Warren Wilson College, ahead of Cultivating Tomorrow: The Second Annual Climate Summit, where Dr. Siti will help present preliminary findings from the research project Increasing Community Resilience to Inland Flooding: Lessons Learned from Response and Recovery Efforts in West Virginia and North Carolina. Listen to the interview here.

Cultivating Tomorrow: The Second Annual Climate Summit Dr. Siti Kusujiarti, professor of sociology at Warren Wilson College, ahead of Cultivating Tomorrow: The Second Annual Climate Summit Listen • 3:07

Get Out There!

June 18

The Pisgah Conservancy and Pisgah River Rangers’ annual Moth Party: 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Pisgah Ranger District Visitor Center. pisgahconservancy.org/event/pisgah-moth-party/

June 20

Haywood County Parks and Rec: Knot Your Average Class: Essential Hikers Knots: Saturday, June 20, from 10 am to noon. haywoodcountync.gov/209/Recreation-Parks

Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium: Wolf keeper and herpetologist talks, raptor tours, 44 miles of trails, and The Dark Side of the Moon mix in the planetarium this Saturday. Baysmountain.com

Foothills Trail Conservancy: Jocassee Boat/FHT hike/Swim outing: 9 am. Foothills trails.org/events.

June 23

Andy Cove Guided Hike on Tuesday, June 23, 10 – 11:30 am. An all-ages event. Participants will complete a scavenger hunt, learn about plants, animals, streams, and more. Meet in front of the Pisgah Visitor Center. pisgahconservancy.org/event/andy-cove-guided-hike-june-23-2026/

Youth Paddleboarding: Tuesday, the 23rd, from 4-5 pm on Lake Junaluska, for ages 8-17. haywoodcountync.gov/209/Recreation-Parks

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The New River Conservancy joins NC State Parks, NC Works, and other partners for a New River State Park clean up tomorrow, June 18. They’ll supply the tools and equipment. Register at new river conservancy.org/event

Get to know your watershed with Rutherford Outdoor Coalition tomorrow. They’re hosting a drop-in style Watershed Ed Public Workshop. Participants will get to assess water quality and learn more about pollution impacts. Meet at the Purple Martin Greenway Trailhead near the intersection of S. Main St. and Industrial Park Drive in Rutherfordton, Thursday, June 18 at 5 pm. No registration required for the workshop. If you want to join ROC’s Trail Tamers for some trail work at Buffalo Creek Park next Wednesday, visit RutherfordOutdoorCoalition.org to register.

