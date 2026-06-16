Kacey Musgraves – Middle of Nowhere

A literal sign in Musgraves’ tiny, unincorporated, no-stoplight hometown, population under 300, that reads “Golden, TX: Somewhere in the Middle of Nowhere” sparked the idea for the title track and symbolic throughline of the album, speaking to something deeper and more nuanced. A recent big breakup is another throughline you might notice. Pedal steel, accordion, and Texas dancehall rhythms provide a nostalgic framework that she flips on its head in signature fashion. It is a sonic love letter to the musical borders of Country, echoing influence from adjacent genres such as bluegrass, pop, and even bits of Norteño and Zydeco. See what you think!

Listen on Apple Music

